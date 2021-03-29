Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Stake Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Inphi worth $59,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Inphi by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.38.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $173.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.81. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.