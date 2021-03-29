Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.82. The stock has a market cap of C$13.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Inscape Company Profile (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

