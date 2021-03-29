Insider Buying: Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Buys 2,900 Shares of Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CRDF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.32. 47,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,871. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $349.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 341,926 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $637,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $201,000. Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $6,711,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardiff Oncology Company Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.
