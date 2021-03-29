Insider Buying: Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Buys 2,900 Shares of Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRDF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.32. 47,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,871. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $349.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 341,926 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $637,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $201,000. Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $6,711,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

