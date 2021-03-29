Insider Buying: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Insider Buys 10,036 Shares of Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CMPI traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.82. 4,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,513,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,864,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

