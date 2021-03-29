Insider Buying: Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,441.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pardeep Nijhawan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 5,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,207. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $19.10.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

