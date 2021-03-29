Insider Buying: Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Director Theodore Alfred Leja purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,156.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$117,469.44.

Theodore Alfred Leja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Theodore Alfred Leja purchased 10,000 shares of Tree Island Steel stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,819.36.

Shares of Tree Island Steel stock traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$3.64. 12,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,329. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$3.75. The company has a market cap of C$103.67 million and a PE ratio of 21.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

