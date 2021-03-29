Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Acquires 21,285 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Glenn Davis purchased 21,285 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,034.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 467,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,735. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

