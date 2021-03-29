Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $764,700.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $930,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $828,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,050.00.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.74. 1,425,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,490. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.59 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.33, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Alteryx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alteryx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Alteryx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

