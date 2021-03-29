Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells 34,612 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,223,693.53.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.96. 6,062,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.