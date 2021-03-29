Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,331. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

