Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 1,608 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15.

On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40.

On Thursday, January 7th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $21,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $17,993.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.16. 5,039,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,450,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 137.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 481,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

