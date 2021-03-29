Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 42,252 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,893.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95.

Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 754,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Elevate Credit by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

