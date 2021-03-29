Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells 33,824 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.19. 264,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,299. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,747,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ExlService by 346.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 149,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 874.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,596,000 after buying an additional 89,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 3,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

