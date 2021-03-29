Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells 470,000 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $478,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 2,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $16,680.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $244,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $246,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $239,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 17,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $141,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $229,800.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $249,300.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $259,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $352,400.00.

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 711,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

