Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 538 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
GH traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.53. 1,044,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,181. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.57.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
