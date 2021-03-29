Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 538 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GH traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.53. 1,044,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,181. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

