Insider Selling: Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) SVP Sells 7,630 Shares of Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) SVP Bryant David Lim sold 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $10,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bryant David Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bryant David Lim sold 1,711 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $7,203.31.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Bryant David Lim sold 1,465 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $5,728.15.

Shares of IDRA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.32. 102,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,963. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDRA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

