Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,466,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,381,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,561,714.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,526,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $3,112,800.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,561,600.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $1,568,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,138,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,521,400.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $1,474,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $3,035,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 585.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 50,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

