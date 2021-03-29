Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) SVP Sells 46,421 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,288. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

