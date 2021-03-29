Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 11,476 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $2,217,071.10.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

