Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells 114,094 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 499,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,059. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.