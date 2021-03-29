Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Sells 1,817 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Donald Wayne sold 14,715 shares of Quanta Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,210,308.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of Quanta Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95.

PWR stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.32. 1,012,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

