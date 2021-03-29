Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Toro stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.48. 22,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,572. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in The Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

