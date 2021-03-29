Insider Selling: United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Sells 425 Shares of Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $11,092.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,963.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ UBOH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.19. 5,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.
United Bancshares Company Profile
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
