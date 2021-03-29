Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 486 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,450,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.