Insider Selling: WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Sells 10,350 Shares of Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares in the company, valued at $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.29. 5,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,404. WidePoint Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WidePoint in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in WidePoint in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in WidePoint by 535.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WidePoint by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.