Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 1,282 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.21. 1,712,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after buying an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $301,006,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

