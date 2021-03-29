Insight Protocol Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.02 million and $550,505.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.26 or 0.00627402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Insight Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

