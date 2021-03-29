Insights Network (INSTAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $34,020.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Insights Network has a market cap of $8.91 million and $34,020.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 53.3% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.10 or 0.00610422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,380,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

