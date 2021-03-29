Insureum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.84 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.94 or 0.00616638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

