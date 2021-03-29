INT (INT) Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. INT has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $2.42 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INT has traded down 12% against the dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00620303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

