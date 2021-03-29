Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 70,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 144,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $64.76. 943,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,705,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $263.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

