Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $28.24

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.24, but opened at $29.17. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

IFS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.93.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

