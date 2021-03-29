Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $28.24

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.24, but opened at $29.17. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
IFS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.93.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.
