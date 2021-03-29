InterPrivate II Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) Stock Price Up 1.1%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IPVAU)

There is no company description available for InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.