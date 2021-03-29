Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$14.79. 375,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,664. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.12 and a one year high of C$15.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.30.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

