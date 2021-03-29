Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

