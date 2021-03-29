Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after buying an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,513,073.30. Insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

