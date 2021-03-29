Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.45

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.45 and traded as high as $33.21. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 151,914 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $412.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 372,667 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

