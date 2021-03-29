Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $736.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $11.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $719.00. 5,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,812. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $744.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

