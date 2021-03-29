Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 21,134 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Cabot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Cabot worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Cabot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Cabot by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Cabot by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. 1,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.