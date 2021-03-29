Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 59,407 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 3.60% of IRIDEX worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,179. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. IRIDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRIX. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

