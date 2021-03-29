Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,538 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Reinsurance Group of America makes up about 0.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock traded down $3.89 on Monday, reaching $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

