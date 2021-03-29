Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 17,486 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Adtalem Global Education makes up approximately 0.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,227,000 after acquiring an additional 170,514 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after acquiring an additional 643,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,300.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. 1,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

