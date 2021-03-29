Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 47,682 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Celestica worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Celestica by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

