Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after buying an additional 5,238,927 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,900,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,528,000 after buying an additional 635,178 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. 14,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

