Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 58,272 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Caleres worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Caleres by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $775.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,030. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

