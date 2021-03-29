Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $1.12 Million Stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 2.42% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWCC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 108,398 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 31,888 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

NASDAQ:HWCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. 5,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.09. Houston Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.