Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.76.

NYSE:LEA traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,478. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

