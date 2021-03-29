Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. J2 Global comprises about 0.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of J2 Global worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000.

NASDAQ JCOM traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,166. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $124.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

