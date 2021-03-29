Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the period. Xperi comprises 0.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Xperi worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xperi by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 93,259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Xperi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 380,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of XPER stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.55. 3,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,681. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.88 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

