Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,355 shares during the period. First BanCorp. comprises 0.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of First BanCorp. worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.89. 39,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

